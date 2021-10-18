12 men arrested following human trafficking operation in Rutherford County

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A dozen men were booked into the Rutherford County Jail last week following a human trafficking operation in Murfreesboro.

The arrests stemmed from a two-day undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in Middle Tennessee. Authrorities placed decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases.

Special Agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, Murfreesboro Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Office of the 16th District Attorney General and Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force came together in this operation.

As a result, the following 12 men were taken into custody:

Terrance Deshun Becton — Mason, Tenn.

Edilberto Nataren-Aguilar — Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Colin Patrick Hamilton — Tullahoma, Tenn.

Javier Urbina Leija — Smyrna, Tenn.

Alasfour Abdullah Hassan — Murfreesboro, Tenn.

John Darrell Schulze — Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Garrett Robert Zabloudil — China Grove, N.C.

Edward Pope — Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Lucas Javier Diaz-Hernandez — Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Francisco Ruiz-Diaz — Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Michael Lee Sovern — Smithville, Tenn.

William DeJesus Morales-Garcia — Murfreesboro, Tenn.

All 12 are facing charges for human trafficking for sexual servitude.