Woman shot several times in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman is recovering in the hospital after police say she was shot several times on Friday night.

The shooting happened at a residence on Perkins Street in South Nashville around 11 p.m.

According to the initial investigation, police said the woman was arguing with the male suspect when he produced a handgun and fired multiple shots at her.

She was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she is now in stable condition.

Police say the male suspect ran toward Lafayette Street and the J.C. Napier housing projects. A clear suspect description has not been released.

