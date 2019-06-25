Man charged in Northwest Nashville business burglary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested the man suspected of burglarizing a Northwest Nashville business earlier this month and attempting to sell the items stolen.

Earnest Cook, 39, was booked Monday afternoon in to the Metro jail on a charge of burglary.

Police said Cook burglarized the Texaco Xpress Lube on Clarksville Pike on June 7.

He broke out the back garage window of the business and stole lawn equipment, power tools and transmission fluids, then tried to sell the items, officers said.

Investigators had released a surveillance image last week of the suspected burglar wearing a Dallas Cowboys hat.

Bond for Cook was set at $6,000. He is expected in court July 26.

