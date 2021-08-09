110K attend Music City Grand Prix in downtown Nashville

Fans watch the from the grandstands during the IndyCar Music City Grand Prix auto race Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Harrison McClary)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An estimated 110,000 people descended on downtown Nashville over the weekend for the Music City Grand Prix, according to IndyCar.

The three-day event featured some of the world’s best drivers racing around the city at hundreds of miles per hour in the area surrounding Nissan Stadium.

The inaugural Music City Grand Prix came to a close Sunday evening with the big IndyCar race, which ended with a win by Marcus Ericsson.

A spokesperson for IndyCar said upwards of 110,000 people attended the event over the three-day period with Sunday’s race attended by more than 50,000 fans.

IndyCar returns Saturday to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.