11-year-old girl shot in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 11-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound Thursday night in East Nashville, Metro police say.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 1100 block of Joseph Avenue.

According to police, multiple bullets had been fired from the street and one went through a home, striking a girl inside in the leg.

She is expected to survive, investigators said.

No further details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

