11-year-old killed while operating UTV in Overton County

OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 11-year-old was killed while operating a UTV in Overton County.

According to a crash report from Tennessee Highway Patrol, this happened on May 27 around 6 p.m. on Rushing Springs Road.

The report states the juvenile was heading south in a 2013 Polaris UTV and attempting to turn. That’s when the UTV began to slide and overturned, trapping the driver underneath. The juvenile died from injuries sustained in the crash.

No other information was immediately released.