Columbia police searching for 11-year-old boy missing with autism

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Columbia police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who went missing Sunday.

According to authorities, 11-year-old Jaydin Phillips ran from his parent vehicle on the parking lot of Dollar General located on 704 Bear Creek Pike. He entered the woods behind the business and has yet to be located.

Police say Jaydin was last seen wearing a brown Carhart jacket with a blue t-shirt underneath, blue jeans and brown cowboy boots. He is about four feet tall and weighs 85 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information that can help find Jaydin please contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.Com