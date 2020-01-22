11-year-old boy charged with burglarizing vehicles in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 11-year-old boy has been charged with burglarizing vehicles in Hendersonville.

Hendersonville police reported multiple vehicles were burglarized around 5 p.m. in the Harbor Drive area on Jan. 10.

These incidents were reported to Hendersonville Police and ongoing investigation by Hendersonville Detectives led to the identification of the person responsible, according to a press release.

The boy, who resides in Hendersonville, is charged with burglary through the Sumner County Juvenile Court in connection with these incidents.

Police ask that anyone with information on this or possibly related cases please call and report that information to Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.