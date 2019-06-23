10th American has died while vacationing in the Dominican Republic

Authorities have confirmed that a man from New York died while traveling in the Dominican Republic earlier this month, according to an official with the US State Department.

The official confirmed the death in response to questions from CNN about media reports regarding the man, whose family said he suddenly became ill and died last Monday.

The official did not offer any details on the man’s identity or cause of death, but the man’s family identified him as Vittorio Caruso of Glen Cove, Long Island, according to CNN affiliate News 12 Long Island.

He is the 10th American tourist to have died during or after their stay in the Dominican Republic over the past 13 months.

Caruso’s sister-in-law, Lisa Maria Caruso, told News 12 Long Island that Vittorio Caruso died after suffering respiratory distress and possibly a heart attack while on vacation.

CNN has reached out to Caruso’s family.

Sunday, the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Punta Cana said it was removing liquor dispensers from guest room minibars. The resort said the decision was made independently and not as a result of two deaths that occurred at its property.

Officials in the Dominican Republic have tried to assure travelers the deaths are isolated events.