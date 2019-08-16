$10K reward offered after pedestrian killed in Giles Co.

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The people who ran over a Giles County man six days ago is still unknown.

While the Tennessee Highway Patrol continues to investigate, the man’s place of employment is offering a substantial reward for information that leads to answers.

According to the THP, Kevin Ward died early Sunday morning on Columbia Highway just north of Pulaski.

Investigators say the 48-year-old was walking home around 2 a.m. when he was struck by three vehicles that hit him in rapid succession.

None of the vehicles stopped, prompting horrified calls for help.

According to family members who have contacted News 2 since the tragedy, before moving to Tennessee, Ward lived in California.

Donna McCarty told said they were a couple for 10 years and Ward was a stepfather to her two sons, who are devastated by his death.

“He wore his heart on his sleeve. He was outgoing and friendly. type of man that would give you the shirt off his back. He made friends everywhere he went,” she said.

Another friend, Tacha French, wrote; “Kevin Ward was like a brother to me. He was a good man with a kind heart. He always stood up for what’s right and I loved him. He will be missed by many and loved by many.”

Friday afternoon, Ward’s employers issued this statement:

“AOC Metal Works extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Kevin Ward following this tragic accident. Kevin was an employee of AOC’s, stamping division since 2018 and a valuable member of our team. His contribution will be greatly missed, and we are all saddened by his death. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

According to THP, of the three vehicles that struck Ward, only a teenage driver in the second vehicle, a Kia, has been identified and interviewed.

Investigators told News 2 vehicle one is an F-250 that is black or grey in color.

Vehicle three was described as either a larger red sedan or a smaller pickup truck, like a Chevy Colorado.

Neither of these drivers has been identified.

“Three cars. Three drivers. Someone knows exactly what happened,” said Lt. Chris Dye.

To help motivate someone to come forward with information, Ward’s employer, the AOC company, announced Friday a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person who killed Kevin Ward.

If you have any info, you are urged to contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol.