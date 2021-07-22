$10K+ in GI Joe collectibles stolen from Antioch storage unit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested the woman suspected of stealing more than $10,000 in GI Joe collectibles during a break-in at an Antioch storage facility, then selling them for $250.

A warrant alleges 27-year-old Stacey Davis was involved in a burglary on the morning of Nov. 12, 2020 at the Public Storage on Mt. View Road near Bell Road.

The police report states the lock to the unit was removed and the burglars left with the victim’s GI Joe collectibles and assorted accessories, valued at more than $10,000.

The day of the break-in, investigators said Davis and another person went to a pawn shop on Gallatin Pike North in Madison and sold the collectibles for $250.

Davis was identified and arrested Wednesday afternoon on felony theft and burglary charges. Her bond was set at $12,000.

A booking photo for Davis was not immediately released by law enforcement.