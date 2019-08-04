$100k Powerball ticket sold in Tennessee

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2016 file photo, a lottery player fills out numbers on a powerball form in Oakland, Calif. The Powerball jackpot has grown to over 1.5 billion dollars. Only ne ticket matched all six numbers in the drawing Saturday, May 7, for a $429.6 million jackpot, said Powerball spokeswoman Kelly Cripe, […]

RIPLEY, Tn (WKRN) — Someone woke up a little richer Sunday morning.

The Tennessee Lottery revealed a $100,000 ticket was sold in west Tennessee. The big ticket was purchased at Zuheir Quick Stop on Highway 51 North in Ripley.

The lucky Powerball player was able to match four white ball numbers plus the red Powerball. Since the player added the Power Play feature for an extra dollar, the winning ticket base prize of $50,000 was multiplied by two, which was last night’s Power Play number.

Those winning numbers last night: 3-6-45-66-68 with the Powerball number of 13.

There was no big jackpot winner Saturday night. Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot now stands at $112 million.