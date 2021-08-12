$10,000 reward being offered in unsolved murder of Lawrenceburg woman

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn (WKRN) — It’s been four months since someone shot and killed 52-year-old Sharon Gillespie outside a Lawrenceburg nursing home.

District Attorney Brent Cooper says Gillespie was working at The Summit assisted living home on Prosser Road on the night she was shot and killed.

“She told a co-worker that she was going to run out to the parking lot for a minute. She left and walked out of the building just for a couple minutes. Then later ran back to the building and she’d been shot,” Cooper said.

Investigators say the shooting was likely targeted.

“We believe that Ms. Gillespie knew who did this and we believe that she possibly even went outside to meet with this person and then that’s when it happened,” Cooper said.

Gillespie left behind friends, siblings, nephews, and cousins who all want answers. That’s why DA Cooper requested reward money from Governor Bill Lee’s office for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Cooper hopes $10,000 is enough money to get someone to talk.

“We need someone out there in the community to come forward and just give us that information that they have, that we need, so that we can bring some peace to Ms. Gillespie’s family and bring justice for what happened,” Cooper said.

If you know anything about what happened, you are urged to call the Lawrenceburg Police Department at (931) 762-2276.