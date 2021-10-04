100+ incidents of theft, vandalism related to TikTok trend reported in Clarksville schools

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — District leaders with the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System continue to investigate property damage related to a trend on TikTok.

The TikTok trend encourages students to steal items from schools and post images of them on social media.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System reported more than 100 incidents of theft or vandalism in 14 middle and high schools over the last few weeks.

District spokesperson Anthony Johnson said soap and paper towel dispensers are being ripped from walls. At one school, a uniral was pulled from the wall, causing around $6,000 in damages. At another, around $200 in personal items were stolen from a teacher.

Johnson said the actions of the few are reflecting poorly on the entire district.

“It’s the actions of a few who are causing the disruption for many. Clarksville Montgomery County school system is a school district of 38,000. And so it is disruptive, if even just you know, 1% of students act upon these challenges, and it does affect everyone. But ultimately, you know, we encourage all of our students, our parents, really our community, if you see or hear something, that’s a threat or a safety concern, let an official know,” explained district spokesperson Anthony Johnson.

The district said it has been made aware of other planned challenges that could be coming, some that promote crimes like assaulting employees and public nudity.

Johnson said he hopes parents will talk with their children about these challenges and what serious damage they may cause.

“Dozens of students have received consequences, and many families are stuck paying fines and restitution for this. I think one thing that I don’t know if it’s dawning on everyone who’s taking part in these thoughtless actions, but if you’re recording yourself, there’s evidence right there, that you are taking part in these actions,” said Johnson.

The district said it has unfortunately been spending more time cleaning up messes and implementing stricture rules than learning.

To read the district’s full release on the vandalism, click here.