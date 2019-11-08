10 hospitalized after insulin administered instead of flu shots

(CNN) – Police say 10 people in Oklahoma were accidentally given insulin instead of the flu shot.

Bartlesville police say they responded to a “chaotic scene” at “Jacquelyn House,” a facility for people with intellectual disabilities, and that multiple people needed their help.

“All these people are symptomatic, lying on the ground, needing help, but can’t communicate what they need,” said Bartlesville Police Cheif Tracy Roles.

Investigators say a pharmacist of 40 years was contracted to give the patients flu shots, but the syringes were filled with insulin somehow.

Fortunately, all of the patients were okay, but they will have to stay in the hospital for a few days.

Police are investigating what caused the mishap.