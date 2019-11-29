10 animals killed in fire at Ohio safari wildlife park

Ten animals were killed Thursday night in a barn fire at an African Safari Wildlife Park in Ohio.

When crews arrived at the park around 6:20 p.m. in Port Clinton, the barn was fully engulfed.

None of the employees were injured.

The dead animals include three bongos, three giraffes, three red river Hogs, and one Springbok.

The owner of the park says there are 300 other animals at the park, including Elk, Bison, and Llamas, that have all been accounted for.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal will be at the park on Friday to investigate.

Fire crews are expected to be on scene all night.

The cause is under investigation. Officials said the barn did have propane tanks stored inside.

The 1,000-acre park will be closed on Friday.