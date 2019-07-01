1 wounded in Wayne County shooting

WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Wayne County say there is no danger to the public after a shooting over the weekend at a location east of Waynesboro.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6 p.m. Saturday to a reported shooting on Carroll Hollow Road where the victim was located with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported to Wayne Medical Center by ambulance for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, deputies said.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office reported “all subjects involved are identified and there is no danger to public in the surrounding area.”

Deputies added that the incident remains under investigation and more details would be released in at a later date.