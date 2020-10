CAR CRASHES INTO BUILDING IN GREENBRIER, TN

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was transported to the hospital after crashing their vehicle into an auto repair shop.

It happened Monday afternoon in Greenbrier near Highway 41.

The driver was transported by ambulance, and the cause of the crash is currently unknown.

No other information was immediately released.

1 transported to hospital after crashing vehicle into Greenbrier auto repair shop

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.