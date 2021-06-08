1 taken to Vanderbilt following shooting in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being shot in East Nashville.

Officials with the Nashville Fire Department told News 2 it happened Monday night around 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of Davidson Street at a park.

Crews responded to the scene for reports of a patient with a gunshot wound.

One adult male was taken to Vanderbilt with injuries. No other information was immediately released.