1 taken to Vanderbilt following shooting in East Nashville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being shot in East Nashville.

Officials with the Nashville Fire Department told News 2 it happened Monday night around 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of Davidson Street at a park.

Crews responded to the scene for reports of a patient with a gunshot wound.

One adult male was taken to Vanderbilt with injuries. No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

