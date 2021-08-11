1 shot several times, Clarksville police search for suspect

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are looking for the man they say shot someone several times this week.

According to a release from police, the shooting happened on August 8, 2021 around 10:10 p.m. in the 100 block of Walnut Street.

Officers found a victim on scene that had been shot several times. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Investigators say 20-year-old Breize Strickland has been identified as the shooter. Strickland currently has active warrants on file related to the shooting. Strickland should be considered armed.

If you see him, call police. Do not approach him. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective H. Vanatta 931-648-0656, ext. 5487. You can also call the Tipsline at 931-645-8477.

No other information was immediately released.