1 shot in the chest at Hermitage home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was shot in the chest at a home in Hermitage early Tuesday morning.

It happened just after midnight at a home on Dockside Drive.

Metro police reported the victim was shot in the chest and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where their condition is unknown.

The victim was recently evicted from the home and was there removing their belongings, according to Metro police.

No additional information was immediately released.

