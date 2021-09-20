1 shot at twice while driving in Nashville, Metro police search for suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after someone was shot at while driving in Nashville.

It all began on Briley Parkway and ended in the 2900 block of Elizabeth Street.

Police told News 2 a man driving in a silver gray Nissan or Toyota became angry with the victim on Briley Parkway.

The victim told police the driver then fired some kind of weapon at him. He was hit once in the arm and once in the abdomen. The driver told police he did fire back.

Police are currently searching for the driver in the silver gray vehicle. If you have more information call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. No other information was immediately released.