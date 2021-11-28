1 person killed in overnight I-24 crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It is no exaggeration to say Scott Augenbaum wrote the book on ransomware. "I have seen the ransomware actors target the most vulnerable segments of society targeting nonprofit organizations, small businesses, religious institutions, the cybercriminals do not care who you are, they want to target you and they are financially motivated.”

The FBI veteran said a majority of cybercrimes could have been prevented. “The secret to cybersecurity, a simple plan to protect your family and business because one of the things I discovered when I was with the FBI was a majority of the cybercrime victimizations that I dealt with easily could have been prevented."