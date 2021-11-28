1 person killed in overnight I-24 crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A multi-vehicle crash that happened overnight on I-24 E has left one person dead.

The crash happened before 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning at mile marker 57.8 near Haywood Lane.

Traffic was closed earlier but has since reopened with the eastbound lane being the only lane blocked off.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss