1 person killed in overnight I-24 crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A multi-vehicle crash that happened overnight on I-24 E has left one person dead.
The crash happened before 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning at mile marker 57.8 near Haywood Lane.
Traffic was closed earlier but has since reopened with the eastbound lane being the only lane blocked off.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.