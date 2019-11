NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was injured in a house fire in Hermitage Tuesday evening.

Firefighters responded to calls for a fire on Luxemburg Drive in Hermitage around 7 p.m.

Officials confirmed a husband and wife were transported to the hospital. The wife suffered minor burns and the husband suffered from smoke inhalation.

The home was deemed a total loss.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.