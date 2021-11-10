1 person found dead in Hickman County house fire

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead following a house fire in Hickman County.
It happened in the 1000 block of Old Trace Road.
Officials say they have confirmed one death in the fire, but the victim has not yet been identified.
There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.