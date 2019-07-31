1 of 3 teens who escaped from Nashville youth facility turns himself in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of the three teens who escaped from a Nashville youth facility last week has turned himself in.

Cornelius D. Reed, 18, turned himself in Wednesday to the Davidson County Department of Children’s Services office and is now in Metro jail.

Reed was one of the three teens who, on July 34, scaled a fence and ran from the TruCore Facility in the 200 block of Stewarts Ferry Pike. He was charged with felony escape and is being held in lieu of $75,000 bond.

Dyquan Poole and Lacories Howse, both 16, still remain at-large.

Lacories Howse (L) and Dyquan Poole (R) (Photo: Metro-Nashville Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.