$1 million judgment ruled against Ex-NYPD officer who broke into 12South home, used racial slurs at family

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A federal district court judge has approved a $1 million judgment against a former New York City police officer who broke into a 12South Nashville home and yelled racial slurs at a family.

In 2018, Ex-NYPD Officer Michael Reynolds was in Nashville for a bachelor party. He is accused of breaking into the home of Conese Halliburton, near his Airbnb, and yelling racist remarks at her and her family.

Reynolds was convicted in 2019 on charges of assault and criminal trespassing and was sentenced to 15 days in jail. He remained with the NYPD on non-enforcement duties until he resigned from the department.

Judge Eli Richardson approved a $1 million civil judgment is in favor of Halliburton, which includes damages, attorney’s fees, and interest.

“Ms. Halliburton promised from the beginning that she would hold ex-Officer Reynolds fully accountable for his criminal misconduct and obtain justice for her family regarding this despicable incident,” said Nashville attorney Daniel A. Horwitz, who represented Halliburton. “We are certainly pleased with this development, but we also aren’t finished here.”