1 man in custody following deadly altercation in Dickson

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office has taken a suspect into custody following a deadly altercation Thursday evening. 

According to Sheriff Tim Eads, two males got into an altercation around 5:30 p.m. Eads said the encounter took place at a mobile home near the Dickson County Municipal Airport. 

The altercation turned deadly when one of the men killed the other man.  

Police were able to talk to a witness about the events that took place.  

The names of the men involved have not yet been released.  

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

