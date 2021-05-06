1 man in custody following deadly altercation in Dickson

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office has taken a suspect into custody following a deadly altercation Thursday evening.
According to Sheriff Tim Eads, two males got into an altercation around 5:30 p.m. Eads said the encounter took place at a mobile home near the Dickson County Municipal Airport.
The altercation turned deadly when one of the men killed the other man.
Police were able to talk to a witness about the events that took place.
The names of the men involved have not yet been released.
