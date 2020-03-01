1 man dead in Nashville stabbing Sunday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police said that one person is dead after a stabbing in Nashville.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Sunday in the 800 block of 17th Avenue North.

Police said a male victim was stabbed by someone he was arguing with. He was taken to the hospital and died there.

Police are still investigating and there is no information on the victim’s identity at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

Click here to view News 2’s 2020 CrimeTracker homicide map.