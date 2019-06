TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Todd County, Kentucky.

First responders were called around 5:45 a.m. to a crash on Greenville Road, known as Highway 181, several miles north of Elkton.

According to Director Daniel Smith with Todd County Emergency Management, a vehicle slammed into a tree and caught fire, killing the driver.

The name of the person killed has not been released. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.