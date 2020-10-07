Songwriter killed in Sumner County house fire

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A songwriter was killed in a house fire in Sumner County, according to Shackle Island Volunteer Fire Chief Marty Bowers.

Bowers told News 2 American singer-songwriter Ray Pennington was killed in the fire.

EMA Director Ken Weidner told News 2 there are six departments currently on the scene on New Hope Rd. in rural Hendersonville.

One person died in the fire, but there is no cause at this time.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is on the scene. No other information is being released at this time.

News 2 has a crew on the way and will provide updates as they are received.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.