1 killed in single-vehicle crash in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in South Nashville early Monday morning, according to crews with the Nashville Fire Department.

The crash happened in the 1200 block of Kermit Drive, which is just off Murfreesboro Pike near Briley Parkway, around 5:30 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The roadway is currently closed to traffic.

No additional information was immediately released.

