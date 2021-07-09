1 killed in shooting at Murfreesboro Pike motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A person was shot and killed at a South Nashville motel early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. at the Super 8 located at 821 Murfreesboro Pike.

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police reported the victim was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect description or additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.