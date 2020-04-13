1 killed in Nashville shooting, police search for suspects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said they’re investigating a shooting that took the life of a Nashville man.

Police said the shooting happened on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. on 17th Avenue North near Dr. DB Todd Jr. Boulevard. They said 26-year-old Juwan Radley was shot and killed.

Police said at least two people fled from the scene. Radley was driven to General Hospital where he died. The motive for this shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information about Radley’s murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

