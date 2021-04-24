1 killed in Murfreesboro parking lot, police search for suspect

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are investigating a deadly early morning shooting.

It happened Saturday around 4:30 a.m. in the parking lot of House of Hummas on Middle Tennessee Blvd.

Investigators said the victim was identified as 32-year-old Byrall Webb, Jr.

Police are still searching for the suspect. He was shot multiple times.

If you have any information about the shooting, email: crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov