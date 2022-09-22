NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was killed in a head-on crash in Joelton early Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Old Clarksville Pike and Clarksville Pike.

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police reported one of the drivers of the two vehicles involved died at the scene. The other driver was reportedly taken to an area hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

Traffic is being diverted near the crash scene and motorists are asked to avoid the area. The roadway is not expected to fully reopen to traffic until 9 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.