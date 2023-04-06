NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed in a crash in East Nashville Thursday morning.
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Granada Avenue and McFerrin Avenue.
Metro police reported one person was killed in the crash, which involved just one vehicle.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.