NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed in a crash in East Nashville Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Granada Avenue and McFerrin Avenue.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Metro police reported one person was killed in the crash, which involved just one vehicle.

No additional information was immediately released.