1 killed in East Chattanooga camper fire

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed in a camper fire in East Chattanooga, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department.

Crews said it happened around 3 a.m. in a camper behind a home on Taylor Street.

When crews arrived they found a large bus fully engulfed in flames. They got the fire out and were advised by neighbors that someone was living there.

Crews went inside and found the victim, deceased.

No other information was immediately released.

