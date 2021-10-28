1 killed in deadly East Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is dead and another injured after a crash at the intersection of Trinity Lane and Gallatin Road Thursday afternoon.
Metro police say two people were taken to the hospital.
One of the patients has since died, according to police.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.