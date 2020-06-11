1 killed in crash on Whites Creek Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was killed in a crash along Whites Creek Pike Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. in the 3200 block of Whites Creek Pike near Briley Parkway.

The Nashville Fire Department told News 2 one person died from their injuries at the scene.

A witness said he saw the driver asleep at the wheel at a stop sign at the end of the Briley Parkway exit ramp. The witness said he knocked on the window and the driver woke up and drove away.

The driver was then seen swerving before travelling down a 15-foot embankment and into the woods.

The roadway is closed to traffic in both directions from Briley Parkway to Myatt Drive.

No additional information was immediately released.

