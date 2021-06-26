1 killed in crash on Old Hickory Boulevard in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a crash on Old Hickory Boulevard in Brentwood after a car hit a tree.

A Sergeant told News 2 this was a single-vehicle crash. There were two people inside the vehicle. It appeared the car hit a tree on the side of the road. The female driver was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is not in critical condition at this time.

The male passenger of the vehicle died and the fatal team is on the scene investigating.

No other information was immediately released.