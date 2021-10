WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a deadly crash on Interstate 840 in Williamson County Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Peytonsville Road exit at mile marker 35.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported the crash involved a pedestrian and the THP’s critical response team is investigating.

The roadway fully reopened to traffic around 4 a.m.