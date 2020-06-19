1 killed in crash on Highway 100 in Bellevue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed in a crash on Highway 100 in Bellevue early Friday morning.

The crash happened just after midnight near the Highway 100 intersection with Temple Road.

Metro police responded to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection and found three people injured.

Two people in one of the vehicles had minor injuries but the sole occupant of the second vehicle was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries, according to Metro police.

The critically-injured victim died at the hospital.

The roadway was closed for hours but has since reopened.

No additional information was immediately released.

