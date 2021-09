NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed in a crash along Ellington Parkway late Thursday night.

The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. near the Ellington Parkway interchange with Interstate 65 and Briley Parkway.

Metro police reported the victim was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where they died from their injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 for updates.