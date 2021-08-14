1 killed in Clarksville shooting, police search for suspect

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after someone was shot and killed in Clarksville.

According to a release from police, it happened around 10:50 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Caldwell Lane.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Tennova Hospital and later died from his injuries.

Detectives with the Special Operations Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene Team responded to the scene and are actively investigating the shooting. At this time, they believe the victim and the suspect know each other and this is not a random act. Clarksville police are not identifying the victim at this time. They are waiting to notify the next of kin.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Sgt. Nick Newman at 931-648-0656 ext. 5340. No other information was immediately released.