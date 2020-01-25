1  of  5
Closings
Clay County Schools Coffee County Schools Georgia Career Institute-Murfreesboro Manchester City Schools Perry County Schools

1 killed in Bowling Green shooting, police investigating

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WKRN) — Bowling Green police are investigating a shooting.

They say it happened on Friday around 10 p.m. in the 2700 block of Scottsville Road.

Officers found 21-year-old Elijsha Taylor and 40-year old Michael Russell with gunshot wounds.

Taylor was pronounced deceased at the scene. Russell was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries. Both men are residents of Bowling Green.

Police say this was likely not a random act of violence.

If you have more information, call police at: 270-393-4000

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar