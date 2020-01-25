1 killed in Bowling Green shooting, police investigating

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WKRN) — Bowling Green police are investigating a shooting.

They say it happened on Friday around 10 p.m. in the 2700 block of Scottsville Road.

Officers found 21-year-old Elijsha Taylor and 40-year old Michael Russell with gunshot wounds.

Taylor was pronounced deceased at the scene. Russell was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries. Both men are residents of Bowling Green.

Police say this was likely not a random act of violence.

If you have more information, call police at: 270-393-4000