1 killed following Christian County crash

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was killed after crashing and trying to walk across a road in Christian County, according to emergency personnel.

WKDZ reports this happened around 10 p.m. on Pennyrile Parkway, six miles south of Crofton exit.

Christian County emergency personnel say the victim was driving south when his car ran off the road. He then got out of the vehicle and tried to cross the road. The driver of a vehicle going south then hit the man. Shortly after, a third vehicle then collided with the second vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries are being reported at this time.

No other information was immediately released.