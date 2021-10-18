1 killed after SUV crashes into Mill Creek in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed in a crash at a busy Antioch intersection early Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of Haywood Lane and Antioch Pike.

Metro police reported an SUV was travelling at a high rate of speed when it hit the guard rail on the bridge over Mill Creek and flipped down into the water.

The vehicle landed upside down in the water and the recovery effort is ongoing.

Crash investigators are working to determine if the driver even used their brakes at all while descending Haywood Lane.

The roadway is currently closed to traffic.

No additional information was immediately released.