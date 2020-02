SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to our partners at the Smokey Barn News, one person was killed after a car was hit by a train late Saturday night.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. at the Cheatham Street Crossing in Springfield.

Several crossings throughout the city were blocked overnight so crews could investigate. The road has since re-opened and the train has been moved.

Officials have not identified the victim or said what led to the crash.