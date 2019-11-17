1 dead after vehicle crash causes fire at apartment complex in Hermitage

News
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Fire Department is on the scene of a fatal apartment fire.

According to authorities, a car crashed into the apartment building on Saturday evening.

The Nashville Fire Department tweeted:

The driver of the vehicle is deceased.

There are no other injuries to the public or personnel.

The Nashville Fire Department extinguished the fire.

News 2 will have more online and on air.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar