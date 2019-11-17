1 dead after vehicle crash causes fire at apartment complex in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Fire Department is on the scene of a fatal apartment fire.

According to authorities, a car crashed into the apartment building on Saturday evening.

The Nashville Fire Department tweeted:

We are on the scene of this fatal apartment fire in Hermitage. A car crashed into the apartment building. The driver is deceased. There are no other injuries to the public or personnel. The fire extinguished. pic.twitter.com/pxmbewheCI — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) November 17, 2019

The driver of the vehicle is deceased.

There are no other injuries to the public or personnel.

The Nashville Fire Department extinguished the fire.

